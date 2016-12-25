Basic VMware Security Tools and Practices





I had the pleasure of joining my first ever internal security conference called MooseCon (Making Our Organization Security Experts Conference). There were a variety of topics discussed, but one particular talk by Noah Wasmer, Senior Vice President of Mobile Products, stayed with me the most. Noah discussed recent cyber attacks in the news, and he asked, “If you were on the front page of the Wall Street Journal because of a security breach, what would that do to your business?”

