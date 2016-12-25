Basic VMware Security Tools and Practices

December 25th, 2016 admink

Basic VMware Security Tools and Practices


Basic VMware Security Tools and Practices

I had the pleasure of joining my first ever internal security conference called MooseCon (Making Our Organization Security Experts Conference). There were a variety of topics discussed, but one particular talk by Noah Wasmer, Senior Vice President of Mobile Products, stayed with me the most. Noah discussed recent cyber attacks in the news, and he asked, “If you were on the front page of the Wall Street Journal because of a security breach, what would that do to your business?”

VMware Social Media Advocacy

Posted in Uncategorized
«
»
Both comments and pings are currently closed.
Twitter Delicious Facebook Digg Stumbleupon Favorites More

  • Buy my VDI book at Amazon !

  • vExpert 2015 & 2016

    vExpert 2015 & 2016
  • Enter your ad code in the Widget Admin to display your ads here

  • Cool Tags

  • Recent Posts

  • Calendar

    December 2016
    M T W T F S S
    « Mar    
     1234
    567891011
    12131415161718
    19202122232425
    262728293031  